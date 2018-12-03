Taiwo Oluwadare, Ibadan

Wife of Oyo State governor, Mrs. Florence Ajimobi, has tasked the people of the state on the need to support the All Progressives Congress (APC) gubernatorial candidate, Mr. Bayo Adelabu during the net year’s general elections.

She said this at a prayer session held, in Ibadan, at the weekend.

Mrs. Ajimobi, while speaking at the 7th Women Intercessory Network (WIN), a bi-monthly prayer programme, held at the Government House Arcade, on Saturday, said that there was the need for continuation of the good works that her husband begun over seven years ago, which she said Adelabu would continue when he succeeds her husband in office next year.

According to Mrs. Ajimobi, the bi-monthly prayer meeting has helped the state in no small measure which has resulted to laudable achievements of the present administration.

She also said that since Adelabu’s wife is a Christian, it is expected she would continue the prayer meeting if her husband is voted as the next governor.

In the words of Mrs. Ajimobi, “My husband started well as governor of this state over seven years ago and by the grace of God, he is living the state better than he met it.

“I want to appeal to everybody here today to support the next governorship candidate with your prayers to emerge next year and I know our prayers will be answered.”

“By this time next year, I will not be here as wife of the governor of Oyo State, but I will still bear my name as wife of Abiola Ajimobi. Let us support Adelabu as the next governor,” she appealed.

The quarterly prayer programme which started in 2012, according to Mrs. Ajimobi, has impacted the lives of many people in the state positively through fervent prayers being offered by renowned ministers of God that did participate in the programme, as she further disclosed that about two thousand people always attend the prayer meeting each time it holds.

She, however, expressed appreciation to those who had contributed to her success as wife of the governor for over seven years.

The occasion was also used to offer prayers for the country, the state and next year’s general elections.

The event had in attendance wife of the deputy governor, Mrs. Janet Adeyemo, among other notable people and members of the WIN team.