By GILBERT EKEZIE

The Coordinator of Crime Prevention Partners (CPP), in Ajeromi Ifelodun Local Government Area, Lagos State, Ambassador Michael Ojobaro has described the rally organized by CPP in the area recently as an exercise to sensitize, enlighten and educate Ajegunle people on the dangers of Cybercrimes and Drug Abuses.

He said the rally which took members of the group and stakeholders round some major streets amidst heavy downpour, was an opportunity for them to give their voices against crimes and drug abuses in the locality.

According to him, drug abuses and other forms of crimes have caused a lot of damages to the well being of the residents,as many are no longer comfortable living the area.

Ojobaro noted that it was an outstanding rally, as a thousand Ajegunle stakeholders defer the rain fall to speak against crime in the locality.

“We see the repercussions of Cybercrime in the life of our young folks; Yahoo Yahoo makes our youths unproductive and senseless, in a community where we have brilliant and innovative youths.

“Yahoo yahoo is a distraction to the normal lifestyle, especially If they are not making the illegal money again, which is due to the continuous enlightenment and increase in the number of cybersecurity experts: they start using drugs to keep themselves up and doing, which lead to drug abuses and mostly madness, or depression. All these are degrading our future leaders.”

He explained that Ajegunle stakeholders have voiced out against all kinds of Crime, cultism and drug abuses, as there is a cordial relationship between the crimes.

“We are therefore calling on everyone in Ajegunle Apapa Lagos Nigeria to speak and act against these crimes.

A Crime is a Crime, it destroys the future. A yahoo yahoo person, male, female even physically challenged; persons are involved in Cybercrime because they see it as the easiest act of Crime.”

Ojobaro revealed that the those involved in crime need cultists to protect and help them recover funds or threaten their partners, if there is an inter-account issue or to bully themselves.

“They need excess drugs to keep them working late at night due to time difference with their targetted foreigners.

“We see young people going into Yahoo Plus, otherwise known as Civilized Blood Money or Ritual, as the normal yahoo yahoo is no longer paying them.

“We had parents, market leaders, community leaders, religious leaders, youth organizations, park managers, political representatives and security agencies join the rally against these crimes.”

The CPP Coordinator appreciated the CLEEN foundation, TAG International and United Kingdom; home office for sponsoring such important project in Ajegunle Apapa, and for their continuous effort in giving the young people an alternative to Crime by making provisions for acquisition of skills in many fields.