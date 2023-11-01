From Adanna Nnamani, Abuja

President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Joe Ajaero, has been released from the police custody.

Ajaero, was said to have been arrested on Wednesday by the Nigerian Police in Owerri, capital of Imo State

The NLC President was taken into custody during a protest march organised by the NLC national leadership in response to claims that the state government was abusing and violating the rights of its workers.

The Organised Labour had threatened to embark on a nationwide wide industrial action if Ajaero was not released immediately.

A statement which was signed by the NLC General Secretary, Emmanuel Ugboaja and Secretary General of the Trade Union Congress (TUC), directed their members all over the country to get ready to shutdown the nation if Ajaero was not released by the end of Wednesday.

However, NLC Spokesperson, Mr Benson Upah, who provided updated on the incident via a WhatsApp chat, told DailySun Sun, that contact was made with Ajero, around 1530 hours on Wednesday evening at the Police Hospital in Owerri from where he was taken to Federal Medical Centre, Owerri where he was receiving medical attention.

“Thoroughly brutalized, his right eye at the time of contact was completely shut .

“Ajaero who said little stated that immediately after his arrest, he was beaten up and blind-folded and taken to an unknown destination where more brutalisation took place, sometimes with bottles.

“His phones, money and other personal effects were taken off him and have not been returned to him.” Upah said.

He added that Ajaero’s health condition must have scared them into releasing him.