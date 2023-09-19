The Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) has announced that it had filed an appeal against World Athletics’ Disciplinary Tribunal which last month overturned the provisional suspension imposed on Nigeria’s hurdler, Tobi Amusan.

The AIU on its twitter handle, now Platform X, announced that it filed the appeal with the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) last Friday, the eve of the expiration of the 30-day window for appeal.

The World Athletics Disciplinary Tribunal had on 17 August lifted the ban on Amusan, claiming the athlete did not commit an anti-doping rule violation for Whereabouts Failures.

The AIU in its post claimed it would not make further comment on the matter until the conclusion of the appeal.