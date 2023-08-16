By Gabriel Dike, Lagos

The Accra Institute of Technology (AIT) has announced the launch of its merit-based scholarships for undergraduate and postgraduate programs across various disciplines for international students within the ECOWAS region to boost educational mobility across the sub region.

The President of AIT, Prof l Clement Dizdonu, said that the scholarships, which include both half and full tuition fee waivers, aim to attract exceptional international students from diverse backgrounds who demonstrate remarkable academic achievements and possess a strong commitment to personal growth and community development.

“The half tuition fees scholarship will cover 50 percent of the tuition fees for selected undergraduate and postgraduate programmes offered by AIT, while the full tuition fees scholarship will provide full coverage of tuition fees for the most promising international students who exemplify not only academic excellence but also extraordinary leadership potential and a commitment to driving positive change in their societies.

“To apply for these prestigious scholarships, prospective international students must have exceptional academic records with a strong performance in previous studies, demonstrated leadership qualities and extracurricular achievements,” Prof Dzidonu said.

In addition, applicants will be required to take the AIT Scholarship Aptitude Test (A-SAT), which is designed to assess their aptitude in specific subject areas or academic skills. The A-SAT is a competitive test, and only those who are meritorious will be considered for the scholarships.

Dizdonu explained that AIT offers a range of undergraduate and postgraduate programs across various disciplines, including Information Technology, Computer Science, Electrical and Electronic Engineering, Business Administration, and Occupational Safety and Health Risk Management. The scholarship application is open and applicants can apply online.

Said he; “By offering these opportunities, AIT seeks to empower international students to pursue their passions and make a meaningful impact on the world. The introduction of these scholarships represents AIT’s dedication to creating a diverse and inclusive educational environment, where talent and potential are recognized and supported within the ECOWAS region and boost students mobility for regional development and empowerment of human resources.”

The Registrar of AIT, Mr Osei-Boakye, asked applicants to apply through http://scholarship.ait-edu.us/

“Accra Institute of Technology is renowned for its academic excellence and innovative approach to education and has earned national and international recognition for its commitment to research, community engagement, and holistic development.

“AIT invites students, educators, parents, and community members to celebrate this momentous step towards fostering academic excellence and shaping the future leaders of tomorrow. For further inquiries and updates, please visit the official website of Accra Institute of Technology: [www.ait.edu.gh],” the AIT President said.