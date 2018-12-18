I guess she may have received some rebuke of sort since that outing, more so, after she was reported to have avoided making eye contact with two presidential aides standing close to her in that hall. But one of the joys of public life, especially, that of a first lady, is letting those who elected your husband to know where you stand on crucial issues that people care about. Because of how she talks candidly about issues many Nigerians want to hear, Aisha has touched our lives with warmth. She refuses to speak behind the scene, or accept to ‘belong to the kitchen and the other rooms’. She has become a leading champion in an administration that conducts most of its affairs for your “eyes only”. History will be kind to her. But the cabal will certainly hate her gut. But, let’s not forget: The recent outburst of the First Lady wasn’t the first time she would speak her mind about her husband’s presidency. What any keen observer must have noticed about her is that she’s not afraid to walk in the the dark because she is a shinning light. Since she came to public limelight, she has been an idealistic and practical person. She wants to change, or to put it mildly, help her husband bring about the desired “change” he promised Nigerians four years ago. Her frustration now, it seems, is that she is disappointed like so many Nigerians, with the way the country is currently run under her husband’s leadership. That is because, in the end, a President is not judged like other men. Every elected President is judged largely based on performance, not promises, not platitudes.

To Aisha, and truly so, the presidency, to paraphrase former U.S. President Gerald Ford, ‘is a duty to be done, not a prize to be won. Moral strength won’t do it. And raw power won’t do it either. That, I believe, troubles her mind. And this is not the first the ‘existence’ of this ‘cabal’ has bothered her. Recall her outburst of invective against this cabal in an interview she granted the BBC (Hausa service) on October 14, 2016. In a translated version of that interview that got a lot of publicity, the First Lady was quoted to have said that her husband was no longer in charge of his government, that a cabal has taken over. She also alleged that those who contributed tremendously to the election of her husband as President in 2015 had been sidelined, while people who contributed little or nothing, people who were not politicians and not known to Nigerians, have been imposed on the country. This set of people, she was ruefully noted, knew little (if at all), about the campaign promises of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). She called these people “intruders”. When she was asked by the interviewer if she had brought her complaint to the President, she was quoted to have said in apparent frustration,”I don’t need to tell him…he is seeing”. She was also reported to have said in that BBC interview that the President may not know some of his appointees. And she doesn’t know many of them either. Perhaps her biggest sound bite in that interview was when she was asked if she will support her husband if he seeks re-election in 2019. This was her response: “He’s yet to tell me, but I have decided as his wife, that if things continue like this up to 2019, I will not go out and campaign again and ask any woman to vote like I did before, I will not do it again”. Of course, two years have come full circle since that BBC interview. The President has also declared his ambition to seek re-election and campaign for that is in full swing. Also, Aisha, as a loyal and conscientious wife, has not said she won’t support the husband’s second term bid. And her latest comment was made at a forum to promote the President and Vice President Osinbajo joint ticket. That means she is in support. But her point really remains that though she stands by her husband, she’s reminding the ‘cabal’, including the ‘two powerful men’, to give the President a free hand to run the affairs of the country, because the office he holds is not for the two men, but a trust on behalf of all Nigerians, irrespective of party affiliation or ethnic group.