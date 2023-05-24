From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The First Lady, Mrs Aisha Buhari, Wednesday officially engaged wife of the President-elect, Mrs Oluremi Tinubu, acquainting her with duties of the Office of First Lady of Nigeria.

Mrs. Buhari handed over certain documents that would serve as a manual for running the office to Mrs Tinubu.

She also handed over the seal of the African First Ladies Peace Mission to the incoming First Lady, being the chief host of all the spouses of the African heads of state.

She expressed confidence in the ability of the incoming First Lady to deliver on the task ahead.

Mrs Buhari said: “As you are all aware the role of the First Lady is unconstitutional, but we enjoy the goodwill of the citizens in order to carry out some basic things, like humanitarian activities.

“We partner with a lot of Non-Governmental Organisations in order to help our citizens, and I have enjoyed that goodwill for the last eight years.

“So, I have prepared a handover, just to guide you, and see the NGOs that we have worked with.”

Responding, Mrs Tinubu appreciated the outgoing First Lady for exhibiting a high sense of leadership and dexterity in handling the affairs of her office.

“We are very humbled by what you have done, you have exhibited great leadership and dexterity in the way you do things.

“I want to sincerely thank you from the bottom of my heart because you don’t come into this role and say you know it all.

“I know I served many years ago as Governor’s wife for eight years, but now things have changed and are being done differently. I have been in the legislative arm for 12 years now.

“We promise you that you will be proud of the work we will do,” she said.

In a related development, Mrs Buhari also received in audience the Association of Spouses of Nigerian Ambassadors (ASNA), led by the wife of Nigerian Ambassador to Burundi, Mrs Udo Onyeagba, who were at the State House to express their support to the First Lady.

