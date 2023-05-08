• As Remi Tinubu joins African First Ladies to discuss peace, SDGs, others

From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The First Lady, Aisha Buhari has called on African leaders to urgently address the ongoing violence in Sudan, urging that all hands must be on deck to prevent the crisis from escalating further.

She made the call Monday in Abuja while speaking at 10th General Assembly of the African First Ladies Peace Mission at the State house Abuja, where she disclosed that the AFLPM will also engage relevant bodies in addressing the conflict.

According to Mrs. Buhari, “Recent events have revived the need for more concerted action regarding the issue of women’s peace and security in Africa. Issues of banditry, insurgency, internal strife, and even coup d’états have unfortunately continued. Countries that suffer from these problems are witnessing stalled development. “Peace Building Initiatives are currently ongoing to find a lasting solution to the lingering crisis in the Democratic Republic of Congo where women and children have felt the harsh effects of the conflict.

Another humanitarian window has just been exposed with the sudden eruption of violence in Sudan. All hands must be on deck to ensure that the problems are not allowed to escalate. AFLPM is open to engaging with all

relevant bodies in this regard.

“The event witnessed witnessed the official signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to between the AFLPM and the African Union to re-energize Peace Mission in African.”

She further reinforced the call to make manifest contributions in order to support women and young girls, to ensure that is not perceived or seen as victims of the war but as solutions, particularly through constructive engagements and peace building.

The signing of a Memorandum of Understanding with the African Union, was expected, while she said contributions are to help transform the continent, promote a culture of peace and attain the Sustainable Development Goals.

In attendance at the gathering was the wife of the President-elect, Remi Tinubu; wives of Presidents and governors from other African countries as well as members of the diplomatic Corp.

The assembly is dedicated to peace, security and mitigation of violent conflicts.