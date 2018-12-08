Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

Wife of the President, Mrs. Aisha Buhari, said education remains a potent weapon to liberate people from poverty.

Mrs. Buhari who was in Maiduguri, Borno State capital, on Saturday, to commission model orphanage integrated school, commended the wife of Borno State governor, Hajiya Nana Shettima, for using her Foundation (Support for Widow and Orphans) for the benefit of scores of victims of insurgency.

Mrs. Nana Shetttima, in her welcome address, said she establishe the model schools to enable the orphan children acquire quality education.

“The school is aimed at providing conducive teaching and learning environment to our children, with a view to enhancing their dignity by focusing on their physical, mental, moral and even spiritual development,” she said.