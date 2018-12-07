Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Wife of the President, Aisha Buhari, has joined the campaign for a Nigerian society that would have less record of HIV infected children.

To this end, the President’s wife, on Friday, launched a “Free to Shine” Campaign against childhood Aids in Nigeria.

She explained that the campaign was a product of the commitment of wives of presidents of African countries under the umbrella of African First Ladies Peace Mission, to see the elimination of mothers-to-child HIV transmission in Africa by 2030.

Mrs. Buhari agreed that the fact that Nigeria account for the second largest HIV epidemic in the world was an indication that urgent steps was needed to improve the situation, hence the need for the campaign that, expectedly, would improve the situation.

She said: “At the 20th session of the general assembly of the organisations of African First Lady against HIV/AIDS (OAFLA), we committed ourselves to the “Free to Shine” Campaign with the aim of ending childhood AIDS in Africa by 2030 and keep mothers healthy.

“We want to unite the people and organisations at local and global levels, to advance healthcare delivery services that would contribute to ending childhood AIDS.

“As HIV ambassador, I have more reasons to ensure that this happens. My vision in this campaign is to reduce child mortality in Nigeria and keep mothers healthy. And this will only be achieved through several programmes.”

Mrs. Buhari confessed Nigeria would need less help from foreign agencies and donors to tackle the epidemic if available resources in the hands numerous agencies dealing with HIV/AIDS in Nigeria are well utilised.

She advocated for the removal of user fee for anti-natal and child care services, as well as increased funding for the health sector.