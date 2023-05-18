‘A Reason to Imagine’ campaign was launched yesterday by Airtel Africa to build a deeper emotional connection with young people, including Nigeria’s globally acclaimed productive generation.

Speaking at the launch, Airtel Nigeria’s Chief Executive Officer, Carl Cruz, noted that “Africa’s young people are now, more than ever, owning their passions boldly, chasing their dreams with all their heart, and living life on their terms. At Airtel, we see this growth as a beautiful thing.

“This is why our new brand purpose represents our commitment to the future. It is about youth, about excitement, about fun, and most of all, about imagination,” he added.

Airtel Africa’s Group Chief Commercial Officer, Anthony Shiner, added: “It’s a well-understood fact that youth are central to achieving Africa’s potential. More than 60% of Africa’s population is under the age of 25, and empowering this new generation is transformative for the future of the continent.

“Through this campaign, we are reaffirming our commitment to advancing the progress of Africa’s young people by providing the connectivity to turn every situation into an opportunity.”

The ‘Reason to Imagine’ brand campaign is the company’s most ambitious yet. It comprises a series of television commercials and a combination of market-specific print, online, outdoor, and mobile creative executions. The current title sponsorship of The Voice Africa is an example of how the telecom giant is giving the youth a reason to imagine by partnering with The Voice to bring the show to the continent.

The Voice Africa showcases exceptional African musical talent in a show that also features a high-profile panel of coaches and TV hosts. One of the 100 selected talents will eventually be crowned ‘The Voice Africa’ in a live show that is currently airing on free-to-air TV stations across the continent and Airtel TV. This is one of the initiatives that Airtel Africa has invested in to promote youthful talents and expertise in the education, sports, and innovation sectors.