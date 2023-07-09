By Emma Jemegah

A total of 40 forgotten Nigerian athletes are to be inducted at the Nigeria Institute of International Affairs (NIIA), Lagos by the Chief Executive Officer of Air Peace, Chief Allen Onyema on July 28.

Chief Onyema, in a media parley in Lagos, yesterday, lamented the precarious living conditions of Nigerian athletes after serving the nation, stressing it was the reason he has decided to honour the Nigerian athletes to the botched Montreal Olympics, Canada and the all-conquering Green Eagles that won Nigeria’s first AFCON trophy.

“It pains me seeing or hearing the pitiable conditions of those served the country and are being abandoned, not only by the government by Nigerians who have the means to assists and appreciate them.

“The 1976 Nigeria team to the Montreal Olympics had some of the best athletes in the history of the country, some of them in top form but sadly, the Federal Government withdrew the team on the eve of the start of the Olympics in solidarity with other African nations against Apartheid.

“Many of them are dead and those still alive are living in pitiable conditions with nobody, not even the government care to know the conditions they are. Some of them could have opted to participate as private athletes but because of the love for the country, they heeded the call of the government to boycott the Games.

“The same goes for the players of the Green Eagles that won the first Nations Cup trophy for Nigeria. But from July 28, the narrative will change. Apart from creating a Wall of Fame for them, about 45 altogether, they will get 12 yearly return tickets from Air Peace until they die. They will also be entitled to one international return ticket to any country of their choice yearly and will also make them Ambassadors of Air Peace followed with special packages,” he said.

Chief Onyema added that all the athletes still alive will be specially recognized on July 28 while their will be a post humous honour for those of them that have died.