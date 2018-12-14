Louis Ibah

Air Peace Airline says the loss of pressure on its Lagos-Enugu bound aircraft led to disruptions of other flights scheduled to operate on different routes on Friday.

Tens of passengers were left stranded at the domestic terminal of the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos following the inability of Air Peace to provide aircrafts to airlift them to their destinations.

A statement issued by spokesman for the airline, Mr. Chris Iwarah, explained that some of the carrier’s scheduled flights were disrupted as the airline took out the affected aircraft that had a depressurisation challenge for proper maintenance.

Cabin pressurisation is a process in which conditioned air is pumped into the cabin of an aircraft in order to create a safe and comfortable environment for passengers and crew flying at high altitudes.

Depresurisation is the loss or malfunctioning of the systems that provides this artificial oxygen inside the aircraft cabin and it could lead to the death of persons on-board the aircraft.

Iwarah said the airline regretted the resultant delay of flights on several routes the affected aircraft was scheduled to service, assuring that it had made arrangements for other aircrafts in its fleet to salvage the situation.

Iwarah said: “On Friday, December 14, 2018, our Lagos-Enugu flight had a depressurisation challenge, compelling us to declare it unserviceable upon safely landing at destination in line with our strict safety standards.

“Although depressurisation is a common occurrence in aviation, we sincerely regret that the incident led to the disruption of our Enugu-Lagos service and other flights the aircraft was scheduled to operate. We are indeed sorry for the resultant inconvenience caused our esteemed customers.

“We have, however, made alternative arrangements to ensure the operation of the Enugu-Lagos and other services the aircraft was scheduled to do, while our team of engineers conduct proper checks on the aircraft, which has since been ferried to our base.

”We assure members of the flying public and our crew that we will continue to accord their safety a prime place in our operations and always act in their best interest. We urge our valued customers to continue to trust us to deliver the best flight experience to them.

“We quite understand the expectations of our esteemed customers, especially during the Yuletide and we wish to assure them that we will neither disappoint nor take their patronage and loyalty to our brand for granted,” Iwarah added.