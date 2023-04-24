By Chinelo Obogo

Air Peace has added Maiduguri to its network with four flight frequencies weekly. The airline operated its maiden flight to the Borno State capital on April 21, 2023.

With this new route, Air Peace now services 21 domestic routes. According to the airline’s Spokesperson, Stanley Olisa, this is yet another big stride in the airline’s route expansion drive, adding, “We are very glad to be commencing flight services into Maiduguri, Borno State. It clearly demonstrates our commitment to the provision of increased connectivity for Nigerians.

“Air Peace is filling the gap in Nigeria’s air travel, giving the flying public more network options. With the support of the state government, under the visionary leadership of Governor Babagana Zulum whom we are very grateful to, Air Peace is promising the people of Maiduguri and its environs seamless air travel.

“As we kick off scheduled flights into Maiduguri from Lagos and Abuja today, be assured that this new route will be optimally serviced, and Nigerians, especially Maiduguri people, will benefit from it immensely”.

The airline promised to work with all the key stakeholders and, of course, the state government to ensure the benefits of air travel are maximised and the impact sustained.

Olisa said: “The entire Air Peace family is eternally grateful to the Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum, under whose leadership the commencement of this new route has been achieved.

“Finally, we thank the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, FAAN and the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, NCAA, as well as other relevant stakeholders whose efforts have had a positive impact on the launch of this new route.”

Air Peace is aggressively expanding its route network. On March 31, 2023, the airline launched direct, nonstop flights to Mumbai and on April 20, it began direct flights to Tel Aviv in Israel. It can be recalled that the foremost airline has also announced the resumption of Makurdi operations with three flights weekly from Abuja and Lagos.