Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Air Force Council (AFC) has approved the promotion 14 Vice Marshals, 36 Air Commodores and 14 Group Captains.

Also promoted were 3 Air Warrant Officers (AWO) and one Master Warrant Officer (MWO) to the rank of Flight Lieutenant.

Director Public Relations and Information (DOPR), Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, who made this known in a statement, said the promotion was aimed at motivating the officers to re-dedicate themselves towards more effective and efficient service delivery.

He listed the newly-promoted AVMs to include James Gwani, Moses Onilede, Charles Umolu, Olurotimi Tuwase, Musa Muktar, Emmnuel Alade and Musibau Olatunji.

Others were Maxwell Nnaji, Sule Lawal, Aliyu Bello, Ismaila Yahaya, Emmanuel Chukwu, Abdullahi Kassimu and Ibrahim Ali.

Those promoted to Air Commodore were Precious Amadi, Eneobong Effiom, Francis Edosa, Ndubuisi Okoro, Abubakar Sule, Olufemi Odeyinde, Olasunkanmi Abu, Razaq Olanrewaju, Micheal Ekwueme, Simon Peter, David Pwajok, Suleiman Usman, Patrick Obeya, Ahmed Shinkafi, Ayodele Laoye, Nnamdi Ananaba, Esen Efanga and Ademuyiwa Adedoyin.

Also promoted were Abdulrasheed Kotun, Albert Bot, Kennedy Mataluwo, Shehu Bakari, Zayyan Usman, Henry Yurkusi, Bashir Mamman, Jibrin Usman, Mohammed Ibrahim, Anthony Martins, Mohammed Aliyu, John Ukeh, Mohammed Yusuf, Adeniran Ademuwagun, Isaac Abatan, Gideon Bako, Anthony Ekpe and Okey Ezeanyagu.

Daramola said “In line with the provisions in Chapter 8 of the Harmonised Terms and Conditions of Service (HTACOS) Officers 2017 (Revised), the AFC also approved the concessional commission of 3 Air Warrant Officers (AWO) and one Master Warrant Officer (MWO) to the rank of Flight Lieutenant.

“Those elevated to the rank of Group Captain include Wing Commanders Valentine Oraeki, Abraham Sule, Abubakar Muhammed, Shehu Chindo, Oluwaseun Oluwatayo, Mohammed Ahmed, Adolphus Akins, Ali Idris, Idris Suleiman, Ibrahim Shehu, Dogari Apyeyak, Yahaya Bashir, Logomfa Nansoh and Mba Igbe. The Senior Non-Commissioned Officers (SNCOs) granted concessional Commission to the rank of Flight Lieutenant include Air Warrant Officers Julde Muhammed, Mohammed Madugu, Theophilus Enem and Master Warrant Officer Samuel Ogunnubi.

“The promotion exercise is expected to motivate the affected officers to re-dedicate themselves towards more effective and efficient service delivery. The senior officers and newly commissioned officers will be decorated with their new ranks at a later date.