Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The Nigerian Air Force has deployed additional Special Forces to Bayelsa State to help in tackling security challenges in the state and the Niger Delta region.

Area Officer Commanding, Mobility Command, Air Vice Marshal Napoleon Bali, who disclosed this during the 2018 Road March of the Mobility Command said the Nigerian Air Force would not abdicate its constitutional role to defend the territorial integrity of the country.

Bali who commended the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Siddique Abubakar, for his vision which led to the deployment of the special forces in Bayelsa and procurement of vehicles to help in tackling security challenges applauded officers and men of the Mobility Command, for active participation in the Road March.

He assured that the Air Force is determined to help in the fight against criminal elements by collaborating with other security agencies.

“This road march is one of the programmes scheduled for the end of the year 2018. Road March exercise is designed to boost the physical, mental and psychological fitness members of the armed forces of Nigeria in readiness to perform our constitutional role in defending the territorial integrity of our dear country Nigeria. Let me seize this opportunity to sincerely congratulate your all on the successful conduct of the exercise.

“he huge success recorded is sheer reflection of our preparedness to shoulder responsibility as soldiers especially in the current fight against insurgency, kidnapping, cattle rustling, cultism and all forms of insecurity in the country. In our immediate environment, in Bayelsa State, we are much more conscious of the security situation. In addition to our mandate of tactical airlift and strategic in support of military operations, we shall continue to do our best to ensure that the Nigeria Air Force special forces in particularly collaborate with other security forces in Bayelsa State to ensure that law abiding citizens go about their normal business”