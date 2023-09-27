By Henry Uche, Lagos

AIICO Insurance Plc, a prominent underwriter in Nigeria’s insurance industry, is set to hold its annual training for members of the Nigerian Association of Insurance and Pension Editors (NAIPE), on InsurTech, IFRS 17, and Microinsurance.

The annual training, which is the third in the series, holding in Lagos, serves as a forum to inform NAIPE members on recent developments in the insurance and pension sectors as well as the financial sector.

The facilitators of the training drawn from the top management team of AIICO are experts with vast experience in the insurance and financial sectors of the economy.

This training is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the entire AIICO team in the drive to deepen insurance penetration in the country.

Recalled that AIICO recently bagged the “Insurance Company of the Decade” award at the 2023 Marketing Edge Brands & Advertising Excellence Awards.

This award is a testament to the AIICO brand’s widespread recognition for excellence in the Nigerian marketplace and the company’s unwavering commitment to innovation, and customer-centricity over the past ten years.

AIICO Insurance has consistently set new benchmarks in the insurance sector, demonstrating remarkable growth, resilience, and a steadfast dedication to its customers. This recognition reaffirms AIICO’s position as a leader in the industry, known for its superior products, innovative solutions, and unwavering focus on protecting and securing the future of its customers and clients.

Established in 1963, the insurer has provided high-quality services to its clients. As a leading composite insurer in Nigeria, it covers life and general insurance, health insurance, and investment management services, helping individuals, families, and corporate customers create and protect wealth.