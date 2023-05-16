From Tony Osauzo, Benin

The Assistant Inspector General (AIG) of Police, Zone 5 Headquarters, Benin City, Mr Arungua Udo Nwauzei, has apologized to the Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II, CFR, over alleged misconduct by some police personnel serving in the zone.

He did not however give details of the incident nor disclose those involved.

The AIG who made the apology when he visited the Oba Palace in Benin City, also solicited prayers from the Oba towards a better working relationship with the traditional institutions in the Zone, comprising Delta and Edo States.

Accompanied by senior police officers in the Zone, AIG Nwauzei said, “Police are here for us to have a safe society and at the same time, to bring to your attention that we are still here as servants in this Kingdom; in any situation where we may err, we plead with you to speak to us as your own subjects, not throwing away the baby with the bathwater.

“We also want to assure you that going forward, we are ready to deepen our relationship with you in service, especially, so that this era of your leadership will forever be remembered as being a peaceful one.”

Responding, the Oba pledged the support of the traditional institution for the security of the lives and property of Nigerians.

“We will try to ensure that the baby and bathwater are not thrown away. We will do our best; God bless you. May your tenure be successful,” the Oba said.