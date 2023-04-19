By Merit Ibe

To drive progress in the Nigerian civil service, the Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation recently held a capacity-building programme, the AIG Senior Leaders’ Programme, specially designed for federal permanent secretaries.

The programme allowed participants to draw on their collective experience and the expertise of the programme faculty from the University of Oxford to explore strategies to deepen public sector reforms for increased effectiveness and integrity in government.

Key learning points from the programme included entrenching integrity in the recruitment processes and efficiency in decision-making processes. Also, a road map was developed to ensure a smooth administrative transition when new ministers are appointed.

The Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation is a public sector-focused philanthropic organisation founded to improve the lives of Africans through transformed public service delivery and increased access to quality primary healthcare. Through its partnership with the Blavatnik School of Government, University of Oxford, the foundation offers world-class training programmes to public servants across Africa, empowering them with the skills and knowledge they need to be more effective in their roles.

One such capacity-building programme is the AIG senior leaders programme, recently held in Abuja to build excellence and integrity.

Chairman of the foundation, Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, who spoke at the event, said federal permanent secretaries play a critical role in driving national development.

He said: “It is our honour to develop this programme with the University of Oxford, to support the permanent secretaries as they prepare for the upcoming administrative transition. “This Aig Senior Leaders’ Programme is part of our multibillion-naira commitment to supporting the reform efforts of the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation and building the capacity of the public sector workforce so that they can drive these reforms.’’

Since inception, the Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation has trained over 400 public servants through various initiatives, including the Aig Public Leaders’ Programme, the Aig Scholarships and the Aig Fellowships, all run in partnership with the Blavatnik School of Government, University of Oxford. Through its partnership with the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, the foundation also provides technical assistance and funding for key reform priorities of the Nigerian civil service, including digitalisation, the introduction of a performance management system and a culture change programme aimed at instilling the right values in the civil service.

The foundation accomplishes its mission by supporting the reform initiatives of public sector entities, providing financing, technical support and capacity-building programmes and resources for the public sector workforce.

The foundation also provides funding and strategic support to drive the work of affiliate organisations such as the Africa Business Coalition for Health (ABC Health), the Private Sector Health Alliance of Nigeria (PSHAN) and the Nigerian Solidarity Support Fund (NSSF), among others.