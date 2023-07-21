By Christopher Oji

Assistant Inspector-General of Police( AIG) in charge of Zone 2 Command Headquarters Onikan Lagos, comprising of Ogun and Lagos commands ,Muhammed Ari Ali has ordered Commissioners of Police in charge of the states Commands to tackle cultism and kidnapping activities in their jurisdictions.

The AIG gave the order at the weekend ,during interactive session with Journalists at Zonal Command Headquarters Onikan Lagos

Also, the AIG ,said he was going to beam his searchlight on the numerous illegal check points mounted along the Mile 2- Badagry Expressway by policemen, saying that illegal checks points was not one of the Egbetokun”s policing strategy

He said though efforts of both CPs in crime fighting were commendable, but quickly added that there was much to be done in reducing the menace of cultism.

The Police boss noted that the recent appointment of acting Inspector- General of Police Mr. Kayode Egbetokun, was not only a blessing to the police force alone, but to the nation at large.

He said:“As you are aware, I was deployed to this Command a few months back as the AIG to oversee the wellbeing/affairs of Lagos and Ogun State commands. My job here is mainly supervisory but as an operational officer that all of you know I would do more than supervision which I have since started. For example, patrolling especially at night and supervision of officers and men to ensure that Lagos and Ogun States are relatively calm. The issue of cultism in these states has been so disturbing even though there has been massive arrest recently. But I want both CPs to put in more efforts to reduce the menace to the barest minimum.

“At this juncture, I wish to sound it loud and clear that the appointment of our current IGP, Kayode Egbetokun is blessing to the Nigeria Police Force and the nation at large. He is an amazing mathematical and quintessential officer with unrivalled quest that is poised to reposition the Nigeria Police Force with his laudable mission and vision. His community policing model which is about policing with human face and respect for fundamental human rights and above all, his spirit of crime fighting like a loin are what we will all embrace and champion. He has started well on a right footing by collaborating with the chairman of the Police Service Commission Dr. Solomon Arase, a former IGP with a view to accelerating promotion of deserving officers and men to put in their best in crime fighting and keeping the nation peaceful is commendable.”