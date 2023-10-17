JOE EFFIONG, UYO

Akwa Ibom State governor, Mr Umo Eno has promised to do everything within his powers to maintain peace, equity and justice; as such, he asked the Paramount Rulers from the 31 Local Government Areas to reciprocate his gesture in their respective domains in the state.

The governor made this known when he played host to the paramount rulers drawn from all the 31 local government areas to seek ways of resolving the lingering issues around the leadership of the President General of the Supreme Council of Traditional Rulers. on Tuesday at the State Executive Council Chambers, Uyo.

He promised to sit down with the paramount rulers to look into how the matter could be resolved, but asked that, the case instituted against the state government by a cross section of the paramount rulers of Annang, Oro and Obolo extractions, be withdrawn first, so government may not be in contempt of court.

Speaking on behalf of Oro Nation, the Paramount Ruler of Mbo, HRM Ogwong Okon Asuquo Abang apologized on behalf of the paramount rulers from Oro Nation for not attending the first meeting earlier called by the Governor to resolve the matter.

Similarly, the Paramount Ruler of Etim Ekpo, HRM Professor Amanam Udoh, also apologized to the Governor for not being present at the earlier meeting.

On his part, the Paramount Ruler of Ibesikpo Asutan Edidem Clement Ekpenyong, thanked the Governor for calling the meeting and promised to work with his colleagues to resolve the issue.

Paramount rulers of Annang, Oro and Obolo ethnic nationalities had on Monday resolved in a meeting held in Ikot Ekpene never to attend any meeting called by the Oku Ibom Ibibio, who is currently the President of the Supreme Council of Akwa Ibom Traditional Rulers Council.

They said the law passed by the state house of assembly giving the permanent presidency of the council to the Oku Ibom Ibibio was discriminatory, unconstitutional and making them second class citizens in the state.

They had earlier instituted a case against the law passed by the state house of assembly which vested the permanent presidency of the council on the Oku Ibom Ibibio.