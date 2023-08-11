JOE EFFIONG, UYO

Akwa Ibom State government has celebrated the recent certification of the state-owned stadium, by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) as the only approved home ground for international matches in Nigeria as a justification of the government’s investments in sports development over time.

Governor Umo Eno made the assertion, Thursday, when he played host to a high-powered delegation of sports administrators in Nigeria, led by the President of Nigeria Football Federation, NFF, Alhaji Ibrahim Gusau, at Government House, Uyo.

Governor Eno appreciated NFF for its recognition of government’s efforts in promoting sports in the state and specially commended CAF’s decision to certify The Nest of Champions as the approved home for Nigeria’s Super Eagles and other international matches to be played in Nigeria, paying glowing tributes to the immediate past leaders for their investments in sports development in the State.

Governor Eno announced his administration’s plans to establish a Sports Academy in Eket to discover and nurture sports talents in the state.

“This certification today has vindicated and justified the State’s investments in sports development .

“It is only The Nest Of Champions that has been certified by the world football body to host such international events.

“We feel so privileged and we must at this point pay glowing tributes to the immediate past administration of Mr Udom Gabriel Emmanuel. He led us well”, Governor Eno affirmed.

He the gave the assurance the the state government would ensure the successful hosting of international matches to be played in Uyo in the build-up to the 2024 African Cup of Nations, AFCON, and 2026 World Cup, affirming his administration’s readiness to shoulder the responsibilities of the honour conferred upon the State by CAF.

According to Governor Eno, the maintenance of the Nest of Champions by a leading Nigeria-based German company, Julius Berger speaks of the premium the government places on sports and affirmed a renewal of the contract for another year.

Leader of the delegation and president, Nigerian Football Federation, NFF, Alhaji Ibrahim Gusau, acknowledged the excellent sports infrastructure in the state with the latest being the state-of-the-arts Eket and Uyo Sports Stadium and commended the efforts of several administrations in the state for a deliberate investment in sports.

Reaffirming the state owned stadium as the only stadium in Nigeria certified by CAF to host the international qualifier matches for the coming Nations Cup and World Cup, NFF expressed appreciation for the anticipated support of the state government towards the success of the sports events, noting that it will further project Akwa Ibom on the global stage.