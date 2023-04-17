Following widespread sporadic shootings and violence that occurred in the 17 Units of Ward II, Itak, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has cancelled Saturday’s supplementary election of Ikono/Ini Federal Constituency.

Our Correspondent observed that voting could not take place in almost all the units due to the shooting by sponsored thugs to disrupt the peaceful conduct of the election.

Announcing the cancellation, the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Cyril Omoregbe, who briefed collation officers in his office on Saturday evening, said the election stands canceled following reports of violence.

Hon. Emmanuel Ukpong-Udo of the Young Peoples Party (YPP) had led the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr. Glory Edet in the National Assembly election held on February 25.

During the rerun, alleged fake soldiers invaded some polling units and attacked electoral officers and voters, resulting in the shooting of a Youth Corps member.

The 17 polling units in Itak, which was the focus of the by-election with over 6,000 votes, is poised to be a deciding factor on who could be the next representative for the constituency.

Briefing newsmen at Itak, a resident of the community, Pa Edem Udo said: “What took place today was a charade and nothing to write home about. In fact, voting was peaceful in my polling unit until some men who dressed liked army officers came and disrupted the process by shooting with AK-47s.”

He urged INEC not to just annul the results but to fix a fresh date for the people of the area to vote their chosen candidate.

Another member of the community, Chief Ambrose Okon accused desperate politicians for the violence to discredit the process and arm twist INEC.

According to him: “We are all witnesses to the ugly incidents that occurred last Saturday, we mobilided and trooped out enmasse to elect our representative to the National Assembly but met chaos in some of our various units.”

Also speaking with Correspondents, a woman leader in Itak, Mrs Helen Etim, regretted that the aborted rerun election was deliberately orchestrated to disenfranchise their people.

INEC is yet to issue a statement on a fresh date for the conclusion of the election in the federal constituency.