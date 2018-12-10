Tony John, Port Harcourt

Leaders and people of Ahoada East and Omuma Local Government Areas of Rivers State, have stated that they would overwhelmingly vote for the re-election of Governor Nyesom Wike on account of his grassroots projects.

Respondents from the two local government areas, who spoke during a project evaluation tour, stated that the projects have empowered less privileged persons and improved their standard of living.

Chairman of Omuma Local Government Area, Christian Nwaiwu, said for the first time in recent history, Omuma people have witnessed the execution of key projects in their community.

He praised Governor Wike for the 16-kilometre road that cuts across several communities with positive impact on the economy of the area.

Said he, “I want thank God that Omuma people are witnessing tremendous progress during this regime of our leader, Mr Project.

READ ALSO: 2019: APC’ll overrun PDP in Delta guber, says Ogboru

“The type of road the governor is building in Omuma Local Government Area is second to none. Compared to other roads we have been seeing, this is about the best.

“This 16-km road cuts across Umueze-Umuogba-Umuokpurukpu-Umueke-Umunju-Umuellechi-Eberi communities. This road was flagged off sometime in March, and it is above 70 percent completion stage.

“We will stand behind Governor Wike for his second term. We assure him of our votes, support. We will cast and protect our votes. ”

He noted that the key educational projects in Omuma Local Government Area have changed the landscape of the area.

In his remarks, a community leader, Godfrey Nwogu, said that the Governor Wike has electrified several communities in Omuma Local Government Area.

According to Nwogu, “I want to on behalf of myself and the people of Omuma, express our support to the Governor for what he has done for us.

“He provided transformers to almost all the communities in Omuma local government. We have 52 villages in Omuma and every community in Omuma has a transformer and it is the good work of the governor.

“He has always supported our son; Hon Kelechi. We lack words to express what he has done for the people of Omuma”.

Other respondents in Omuma Local Government Area thanked the Rivers State Governor for his developmental strides in the area. A teacher at State School, Umudu, Mrs Joy Nwosu, the Headmaster of Modern Primary School, Umuagwozia and Gold Nwachukwu of State School, Umudu, said that they would continue to support Governor Wike.

READ ALSO: Chukwueze makes La Liga Team Of The Month

In Ahoada East Local Government Area, Chairman of the Local Government Area, Mr. Ben Eke, said the people were happy that Governor Wike has invested in the completion of the Zonal Hospital, Ahoada and the rehabilitation of Western County High School, Ahoada

The Ahoada East Local Government Chairman commended Governor Wike for the reconstruction of several schools and roads in the area.

He said, “Governor Wike made promises during his campaign. He has fulfilled the promises. Western Ahoada County High School is nearing completion. We are happy with the key projects. We will support the Rivers State Governor to be re-elected”.

Vice Principal Community Secondary School, Ula Upata, Obiri Uwasekpo Blessing, PRO Ochigba Community Community Development Committee and Vice Principal, Community Secondary School, Stephen Abadi, praised Governor Wike for the education sector projects in Ahoada East Local Government Area. They assured the State Governor of their commitment to his re-election.