All is set for the celebration of the 75th anniversary of Anwar-Ul Islam College (formerly Ahmadiyya College), Agege, Lagos, that will hold on July 7.

This was disclosed by the chairman of the anniversary organising committee, Alhaji Rahman Alarape (Snr).

On the forthcoming event, Alarape said students of the school would be major participants in the programme, with their parents, teachers and the school management expected to attend.

Though the school turned 75 on April 5, the celebration was deferred because of the Ramadan fast. Being a Muslim school, fasting in the month of Ramadan by staff and students is obligatory as enshrined in the Quran.

The school was founded by the Ahmadiyya Movement in Islam in 1948, it is the first Muslim secondary school in West Africa.

In 1976, the name of the school was changed to Anwar-Ul Islam to reflect the change in the name of its founders.

According to the President-General old students association, Alhaji Lawal Pedro (SAN), the college has grown through the years to be one of the best in the land. The change in its founders’ name has not affected its fortunes.

He stated that the school is as dear to the old students now as it was when they were there at various times.

Pedro said: ”Those boys of yesterday who are today in various fields of human endeavour have been using the Anwar-Ul Islam College Old Students Association (ACAOSA) to give back to the school that made them.

“The school developed us in character and learning in our formative years. In school, we formed a special bond which remains strong till today. So, the 75th anniversary will be another gathering of old boys, their spouses, friends and family members in honour of a trail blazing school.

“For any Ahmadiyya boy, football is the food of leisure. It is play virtually in every part of the school. Among the activities lined up to mark the anniversary is a novelty football match between ACAOSA and the All-Star team of the first generation of secondary schools in Lagos. The game comes up on the school pitch at 4p.m. A major highlight of the programme is the career talk with the theme: “It’s about creating yourself “.

Hakeem Ogunniran, an old student, is the keynote speaker. The other speakers are Wasiu Fashina, Olaniyi Gbolahan and Lye Ogunsanya. Adekunle Ojo, another old student, is the moderator.