The Abia State PDP governorship candidate in the 2023 general elections, Chief Okey Ahiwe has congratulated former First Lady of Abia State, Deaconess (Mrs.) Nkechi Ikpeazu on her birthday. Chief Ahiwe, while describing Dr Ikpeazu as a courageous, compassionate, humble and focused woman, lauded her professed commitment to improving the welfare of others, particularly women and children, even after she left office as Abia First Lady.

“Dr. Nkechi Ikpeazu towered beyond the pedestrian level of a mere ceremonial First Lady. She played active roles politically, administratively and spiritually in supporting her husband to pilot the affairs of the state and achieve sustainable peace necessary for the human and physical development of Abia State.

“Dr. Nkechi Ikpeazu fearlessly confronted issues of gender imbalance on multiple fronts and not only sustained robust advocacy against gender-based violence but ensured that those suspected to have indulged in the act were summarily prosecuted. Through her Vicar Hope Foundation, she elevated humanitarian service to the noble pedestal of an enviable vocation, rehabilitated countless vulnerable widows, children and the physically challenged, and vigorously pursued legislative structures for institutional and enforceable protection of the rights, interests and aspirations of the downtrodden in society.” Chief Ahiwe conveyed his earnest birthday felicitations to Dr. Nkechi Ikpeazu and prayed that God would continue to protect her and grant her many more years of superlative service to humanity.