•Likely to feature against Milan

Napoli boss, Luciano Spalletti, has spoken on the likelihood that Victor Osimhen would play in Napoli’s UEFA Champions League match against AC Milan.

The Parthenopeans will go to San Siro for the opening leg of their two-legged Champions League match after Milan defeated them 4-nil at Diego Maradona Stadium.

Due to his injury, the Nigerian’s absence was felt a lot during the Rossoneri’s annihilation of Spalletti’s team on Sunday in Naples.

The Nigerian, though, reportedly said that he feels better and would want to go with the club to play Lecce.

he Gli Azzurri, however, would want to be cautious and wait for the physician’s report on the physical state of the number 9 in order to ascertain the margins of recovery in light of the significant San Siro match against Milan planned for April 12.

The head coach said before their match against Lecce that he would not participate, but there is a chance he may play on Wednesday.

“He won’t be in Lecce, but there’s a good chance we’ll see him in Milan at the next game, but we’ll have to wait to see how the week plays out,” he said as quoted by Napolimagazine.

Despite their heartbreaking loss at home, the Neapolitans remain the favourites to defeat Milan when they go to San Siro on Wednesday.