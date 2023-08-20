From Scholastica Onyeka, Makurdi

Stakeholders in the agriculture sector; farmers and officials of the Federal Ministry of Agriculture, have converged in Makurdi, the Benue state capital, with a charge on farmers to cultivate their crops with the use of organic materials.

The event was a “One Day Sensitisation on Eco-Friendly Agriculture” under the National Agricultural Growth Scheme, (NAGS), Programme of the Federal Government of Nigeria, organised by the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, Farm Input Support Services Department (FISSD), and AgriLife Bio-Solutions.

The resource person and AgriLife Public Sector Consultant, Mr Dav Raphael, took time to lecture farmers on the benefits of organic farm inputs and their benefits to the ecosystem saying organic agriculture is a practice they should embrace.

He said food grown with inorganic fertilizers has some health implications including causing diabetes and hypertension in addition to the adverse impacts of climate change.

He said AgriLife Bio-Solution Nigeria has carried out thorough research and provided solutions through its inorganic products.

Earlier, a representative of the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, and Fertiliser Inspector, Mr Ali Felix said the federal government has put in place some practical steps to fight sharp practices in the agric sector.

He said there is a law in place that addresses these crimes, the problem is that the public is unaware of such laws saying the Ministry can be reached through designated phone lines to report issues of fake farm inputs.

Earlier, Chairman of All Farmers Association of Nigeria, (AFAN), Benue State Chapter, Aondogu Saaku, admonished farmers to patronise the right vendors for farm inputs.

He said inorganic farm inputs have direct health consequences on the consumers and can give rise to illnesses such as hypertension and stomach ulcers.

He said while they are growing food to feed the nation and better their lives, they should take the health of the nation as their responsibility.

The State Coordinator, Small Scale Women Farmers Organisation of Nigeria (SWOFON), Benue State, Mrs Veronica Guma, said women must do more in the area of agricultural practices in the state.

She said reality has shown that with mass participation of women in this all-important sector, the economy of the state and country will get better.