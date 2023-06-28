From Uche Usim, Abuja

Katsina State Governor, Mallam Dikko Umaru Radda, has said that agriculture will be a major economic revival fulcrum of his administration, considering the huge potential it holds.

Radda made the disclosure in Abuja when he hosted the Executive Director of Union Bank Plc, Mr. Jacob Ahise, and the TGI Group, at the Katsina State Governor’s Lodge in Asokoro, Abuja.

A statement by Ibrahim Kaula Mohammed, the Chief Press Secretary to Radda, said the Governor expressed delight over the separate visits of the Union Bank and the TGI Group delegations.

According to him, agriculture is one of the cardinal areas his government will accord premium attention, with a view to accelerate Katsina’s economic growth and social development.

He noted that agriculture would help provide jobs, generate for farmers and other stakeholders and ultimately contribute to food security.

The TGI Group is a big agro conglomerate, and one of the largest agricultural commodities off-takers, in the country.

The statement added that Radda, in his remarks, assured them that the Katsina State government looks forward to a beneficial partnership with them.

Earlier in his speech, Mr. Ahise, said that they visited the Governor to discuss and explore ways Union Bank can provide financial support that will help boost agriculture in the State.

On his part, Alh. Gumel, leader of the TGI Group, told Governor Radda that their mission was to brainstorm on how their firm can support Katsina State’s small-holder farmers, and agricultural growth.