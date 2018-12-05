Paul Orude, Bauchi

Abubakar Magaji, the nephew of the 49-year old commercial motorcycle operator killed during the crisis that erupted at a recent birthday party in Bauchi State, has spoken of his grief.

Four people were killed while eight others were injured in the crisis. Two houses and a car were also set ablaze, and the state government promptly imposed a 12-hour curfew on the five communities affected.

The deceased, Musa Ali, had taken a passenger to Yelwa Tsakanin area of Bauchi Metropolis about 10 pm on Sunday November 18, unaware that a crisis was brewing.

“He didn’t deserve to die,” lamented Magaji. “My uncle was a peaceful man who troubled no one.”

Magaji said the deceased was his mother’s younger brother. He was a mason but operated a commercial motorcycle to make ends meets.

“I was at home when news came that Musa had been killed. A friend called me that my uncle had been taken to the hospital. I called his line, but his number was not going through. Later, a policeman called me to confirm that Musa was dead.

“The next day we went to the hospital to identify his corpse, and after following the necessary process, it was released to us. He left a wife and nine children.”