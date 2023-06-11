From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

Actors Guild of Nigeria ( AGN) has said it would collaborate with non-governmental organizations, “I am the future of Nigeria youths Initiative,and Abuja film village to transform the future of Nigeria youths through educational films.

AGN President Ejezie Emeka Rollas stated this yesterday in Abuja at the “Born talent Audition.

Rollas stressed that Nigeria’s greatest challenge is perception which can only be changed through transformational film shows.

He added that it is time to change narratives in governance and other aspects of life which would help in the reduction of vices that is gradually destroying the country .

“We are calling on Nigerians with special interest in education for our youths to help support us in making films with educational plots which can influence our youths positively.

We strongly believe that this partnership initiative of the Actors Guild of Nigeria, I am the future of Nigeria youths Initiative,and Abuja film village is a viable journey into the transformation that will help reduce some vices which has been introduced into our society, he said

He , therefore appealed with the government at all levels to support the initiative for the rebuilding of rewarding future for Nigerians.

Founder of I am the future of Nigeria youths Initiative Noni Okocha said the audition would be used for the selection of those to feature at the forthcoming Youth educational film festival from the 27 to 28th July.

She stressed that it is not all about being talented but the ability to read the scripts and express one’s self in a good English.

Okocha lamented that a lot of talents have remained unused due to the educational background of most individuals.

“We are here to give alot of people the opportunity to showcase their talents after which the selected ones will be featured in our up coming film festival from the 27 to 28th of July. We are talking to schools to change the narratives of Nigerians about education,she said.