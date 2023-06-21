By Henry Uche

The Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN), in partnership with Universal Insurance plc, recently hosted the AGN Health and Wellness Week 2023 tagged, ‘Walk For Life’, aimed at sensitising it’s members on the need for insurance and good health within the country.

The event took place in Lagos, Abuja, Asaba and Enugu State recently, and harped on the importance of embracing the coverage provided by Universal Insurance to Nollywood artistes as a better and effective alternative to seeking financial assistance on social media in order to address urgent medical assistance.

Speaking at the Lagos event, Ejezie Emeka Rollas, President, AGN, stated that the importance of health maintenance cannot be overemphasised. According to him, “There is nothing more important than health for any human being. This fact made us introduce a special retail Health Management Scheme, HMO with MEDICARD Ltd, in the year 2020. We have so far enrolled some indigent members in the scheme.

“In the same vein, we partnered with Universal Insurance to provide group on-set cover for members in case of health emergency. All these and other juicy welfare packages have been put in place for members, but the apathy and lackadaisical attitude towards welfare packages, including their health issues, are very discouraging.”

Universal Insurance Plc signed a Memorandum of Understanding in 2018 with the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) to provide group personal accident policy for members of the Guild.

The Group Personal Accident Policy is designed to provide some level of benefits to Nollywood practitioners to cover death, permanent disability and medical expenses in the event of a loss occurring.

The AGN has about 150, 000 members spread across the country in its register and provides a good market for better insurance penetration.

In another development, Universal Insurance Plc has been named as the co-sponsor and sole insurer for the 2023 Enugu International Trade Fair. The 34th edition of the famous Enugu International Trade Fair which took place in Enugu recently, is organised by the Enugu Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (ECCIMA) and usually spotlights some key areas of investment and business in the Nigerian economy that demands national attention and policy initiative.

The Fair embraces all aspects of business and economic activities in Nigeria, and offers a unique market for manufacturers, suppliers, buyers and users of a wide range of goods and services as well as opportunities for investment, product and corporate promotion.