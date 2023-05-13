From Sola Ojo, Kaduna

The World Bank has described its supported Adolescent Girls Initiative for Learning and Empowerment (AGILE) project in Kaduna State as a success.

Country Director, World Bank for Nigeria, Mr. Shubham Chaudhuri, who spoke virtually through the Bank’s Senior Education Specialist, Aisha Garba at the official inauguration of the project in Kaduna at the weekend also commended the State for taking ownership of the project for sustainability.

Describing the project as a “huge success” in the State, Chaudhuri believed that supporting women and girls in Nigeria was at the top of the World Bank agenda and quickly added that

AGILE was one of the biggest projects in the bank with a $1.2 billion fund.

“This is to demonstrate the commitment of the bank to the development agenda of enhancing educational opportunities and empowerment of young girls and women in Nigeria.

“We appreciate the full cooperation and partnership of stakeholders, and we will continue to support the government of Kaduna state in achieving this important agenda.”

Earlier, the National Project Coordinator, Hajiya Amina Haruna, explained that the AGILE project was the initiative of the Federal Government with funding support from the World Bank.

She said that the project, which disbursement began in February 2022, was being implemented in Kaduna, Katsina, Kano, Kebbi, Ekiti, Borno and Plateau states, adding that the project would be extended to other states soon.

Inaugurating the project, Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai noted that in the past, the talents of girls were being wasted either by not educating them, getting them out of school, or subjecting them to early marriages adding that, his decision to appoint many women in his cabinet as deputy governor, commissioners and head of departments and agencies was not by accident.

According to him, the step was a deliberate effort to inspire young girls to be whoever they aspire to be.

He explained that the AGILE project was specifically designed to encourage and promote girls’ education, which he equally described as one of the most successful World Bank financing projects in the state.

On her part, the Commissioner for Education, Hajiya Halima Lawal, said that the project has currently reduced gender disparity in secondary school to less than one percent.

The achievements recorded so far by the State project implementation unit showed that a total of 779 classrooms were renovated in the state, 2,629 Water Sanitation and Hygiene facilities were constructed and rehabilitated in schools, 46,252 sets of furniture were provided, while five schools have fully fenced and five currently ongoing.

The project equally saw renovated Government Girls Secondary School Kawo, and the renovation of Barewa College Zaria, is ongoing, while 155 new secondary schools will be built among others.

