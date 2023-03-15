From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

Aggrieved residents of Ekpoma , yesterday, closed down the Ambrose Alli University in protest over the poor administration of the institution, just as they called on the government to sack Austin Osakue, a member of the Special Intervention Team (SIT).

The protesters brandished placard with various inscriptions that read thus “Osakue must go” among many others, called on the state to find a quick solution to the problem which is capable of throwing the town into anarchy.

One of the protesters, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said that the the way the school is being run could cause problem in the community.

He noted that they were concerned citizens who do not want the lofty ideas of the government for the school to be misconstrued.

The protester said, “The management of the school seems to be incapable of running the institution.

“How could they sack or even think of sacking workers at this time?

“It has been one problem after another since this management took over and we the indigenes, we cannot take it any more,” the protester added.

However, the Speaker of the Edo State House of Assemby, Marcus Onobun, who was at the scene of the protest, urged the protesters to be calmed, assuring that the sack of the lecturers have been reversed and voided by the state government.

He said, “The sack of the staff is null and void. I am also using this opportunity to tell Ekpoma people, Esan people and Edo people that the sack of the staff is null and void.

” And his Excellency, Governor Godwin Obaseki will engage the staff of Ambrose Alli University in discussions where the facts will be put on the table.

“I want to tell you that all we did was done in good faith to help to revitalize the university.

“We handed over to this management so that the mess in the institution will be cleared.

“You know as I know that in every movement of the people, there are black legs and such blacks legs have been identified.

“I want to appeal to you and say that your voice have been heard and action will be taken immediately.

“For those who have received sack letters and those who are on the list, they should put their minds at rest.

” The government has said the sack is null and void. I am also here to say so too.

“I want to thank you all for coming out peacefully to register their displeasure and I can assure you that the government is taking steps to ensure the university become one of the best in sub Sahara Africa. Thank you and God bless you,” the speaker added.

When contacted through phone, Osakue did not take his calls and didn’t reply the message sent to him.

In order to prevent the problem in the institution from snowballing into a bigger crisis, the state governor, Godwin Obaseki has ordered that the sacked staff be reinstated immediately.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Media Projects, Crusoe Osagie disclosed this yesterday while reacting to the news.

He said the governor insisted that the sack notices issued earlier to some staff of the university are illegal, null and void.