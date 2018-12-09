Shortage of affordable housing has been a teething administrative twinge of successive administrations in Lagos State. Giving the riverine taxonomy of Lagos landscape, availability of land for development is in much more restricted supply compared with most states of the federation.

As the de facto commercial capital of Nigeria, the population of Lagos, which is estimated at well above 20 million, is becoming a social economic burden on infrastructural delivery. Notwithstanding the above narrative, Lagos seems to have missed a strategic and huge housing opportunity in Lekki Phase 2.

With a land area of 514.53 hectares, Lekki Phase 2 was designed and mapped out in 1996 to provide 3,095 residential plots, 64 commercial plots, 47 mixed development plots, 26 institutional plots and 17 recreational plots. This huge estate however is largely in a state of desuetude with more than 80 per cent of the landmass wearing the antiquated look of a thick forest.