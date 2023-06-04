From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Membership strength of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) has depleted, as the governorship candidate of the party in Delta State in the last general election, Goodnews Agbi, has left the party.

Agbi, in his resignation letter addressed to the national chairman of NNPP, announced his defection to the ruling People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the state.

A major opposition figure in the state, Agbi is founding member of the PDP but left the umbrella party years ago.

The renowned educationist turned politician, said he was returning to PDP in the overall interest of bringing true development to all parts of the state.

He stated that he was joining forces with Governor Sheriff Oborevwori’s PDP to consolidate on the enviable achievements of the immediate past governor Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa.

Agbi stated that now that elections were over, it is he duty of every patriotic Deltan to support the administration of Oborevwori to deliver on his electioneering campaign promises.

He noted that the era of using opposition to distract government programmes and policies was gone, vowing to mobilise other opposition figures in the state to join forces with Oborevwori to develop the state.

The former NNPP governorship candidate also called on Nigerians to unite against the misrule of the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government.

He predicted that the 2027 general election, particularly in Delta, would be tough and will be keenly contested “as the dramatic personae in APC are already practicing their ‘evil’ dancing skills.

“There is therefore the need for political stakeholders in the state to join forces with PDP to finally bury APC by ambushing every of their nefarious plot.”

Agbi pledged to bring to bear his worth of experience so as to ensure that Delta remained a PDP controlled state.

Engr. Agbi, while congratulating Governor Oborevwori on his victory and successful swearing-in, commended former Governor Okowa for the choice of Oborevwori as his successor.

He also commended Okowa for his sterling performance as governor for eight years, adding that Deltans will not forget him in a hurry