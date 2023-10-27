From Scholastica Hir, Makurdi

Gunmen suspected to be herdsmen militia have, again, killed three persons in Guma Local Government Area, (LGA), of Benue state.

This is barely one week after suspected herders reportedly ambushed and killed three Internally Displaced Persons, (IDPs) who went fishing in Gwer West LGA area of the state.

Our correspondent gathered that the herdsmen, on Thursday, blocked the Makurdi-Lafia Highway at three points namely Hirnyam, Pevkyaa and Ortaver and killed nine persons.

Confirming the killings, the Security Secretary, Guma LGA, Mr Christopher Waku said three persons were killed.

He said the herdsmen stood on theroad for two consecutive days, Thursday, 26 and Friday, 27 October, 2023, shooting and killing three persons on the Daudu/Ortese road along the Makurdi/Lafia Highway.

Waku who spoke to newsmen on phone said “Nothing like road block. They stood on the Daudu – Ortese road. They killed two persons yesterday Thursday, at about 5pm and shot one person who is receiving treatment at the Benue State University Teaching Hospital, (BSUTH).

“Today, they killed one person in the morning hours. All together, they killed three people,” he said.