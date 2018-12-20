Tony John, Port Harcourt

At least two persons were feared dead while several others sustained bullet wounds in an attack by gunmen along Elekahia-Rumukalagbour link road in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

The incident occurred on Wednesday night, barely 24 hours after the abduction of an Anglican Church bishop in the state.

Our correspondent gathered from a source, Michael Ovuroma, who claimed to have witnessed the incident that armed men suspected to be cultists, riding in a black Camry car, opened fire on their targets and killing them instantly.

Ovuroma said the slain young men were standing along the road when the hoodlums riding in a private vehicle, shot them dead and zoomed off.

He further disclosed that no fewer than five persons sustained bullet wounds, as the bandits shot sporadically to scare people away before fleeing.

In a related development, one Captain Sunday Nwankwo, has survived an assassination attempt in the GRA axis of Port Harcourt.

It was gathered that the suspected assassins succeeded in stealing a black Escalade Jeep and mobile phones belonging to Captain Nwankwo.

The State Police Command could not be reached to react to the recent incidents as at the time of filing this report.