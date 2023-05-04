From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Operatives of Delta State Police Command on Thursday gunned down a suspected member of an armed robbery and kidnapping gang in Warri area of the state.

The deceased suspect who suffered gun shot injuries during a fierce exchange of fire between the police and the gang, died while receiving treatment.

This is coming few days after another suspect was killed in similar circumstances in Ughelli area of the state.

Confirming the latest encounter in a statement, Public Relations Officer of the command, DSP Bright Edafe, said other members of the gang fled into the bush.

Edafe however stated that five other suspects arrested at separate locations with incriminating exhibits, were cooling off in custody.

He said the deceased suspect and his gang members had snatched a black Lexus car along Warri-Sapele road, and were robbing innocent citizens with the snatched car.

Edafe said operatives swiftly mobilized a striking force team who trailed the hoodlums, and caught up with them.

“The hoodlums upon sighting the police exchanged firing with team. The hoodlums, numbering about four, escaped into the bush while firing at the police but one of them was hit and fatally wounded.

“The injured suspect gave up the ghost while receiving treatment. One locally made cut-to-size double barrel gun with two live cartridges, one suspected stolen vehicle with registration number PYN 595 PW were recovered,” he stated.

In another development, Edafe said operatives on patrol along Ughelli/Asaba road, intercepted one Odogun Ifeanyi (36) “and one other suspect and when search was conducted on them, one locally made single barrel gun with four live cartridges, one jack knife were recovered.”

According to him, the team also arrested one Ediri Omote (45) and two others, who were in possession of one locally made single barrel gun with nine expended cartridges which were recovered.

Edafe said the five suspects were in police custody, adding that investigation was in progress.