From Magnus Eze, Enugu

The Ebonyi Police Command has confirmed that its operatives killed two hoodlums, who were allegedly enforcing sit-at-home order, in the state.

The hoodlums were said to have shot sporadically into the air within the Okposi Court Area in Ohaozara Local Government Area of the state, on Monday, when operatives of the Command engaged them in a gun duel.

Police Public Relations Officer in the state, SP Onome Onovwakpoyeya, in a statement on Tuesday said their men gunned down one of the hoodlums in the ensuing shootout.

The statement read: “On the 10/07/2023, at about 1350hrs, some armed men suspected to be IPOB/ESN members went to Okposi in Ohaozara LGA and started shooting sporadically into the air.

“On receipt of the information, the operatives of the Command immediately swung into action by giving the hoodlums a hot chase.

“The hoodlums engaged the policemen in a gun duel, which resulted in one of them being neutralized while the others escaped with varying degrees of bullet wounds.

“Exhibit recovered are one blue Highlander SUV riddled with bullets; one pump action gun; five live cartridges; four handsets (phones); one Sumec Fireman generator; charms; nine expended shell of AK 47 rifle ammunition, among others.”

The police said that their operatives in the early hours of Tuesday, continued combing of the bushes, where other fleeing suspects were arrested with bullet wounds.

“They are Emmanuel Edwin ‘m’ and Chigozie Udeh ‘m’, while one other was arrested unconscious with bullet injuries but later gave up the ghost on the way to the hospital and was confirmed dead by the doctor on duty.

“The Commissioner of Police, Ebonyi State Police Command, CP Augustina Ogbodo, is using this medium to warn criminals to either lay down their arms or relocate from the state as it will no longer be a safe haven for them and also urged the good people of Ebonyi State to go about their lawful activities, as maximum security measures have been emplaced, including intensive motorized patrol of the entire State to halt their activities,” the statement concluded.