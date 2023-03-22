From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

One person was reportedly injured while several others displaced as suspected Fulani herdsmen attacked Sobe Community in Owan West Local Government Area of Edo State on Tuesday night.

Recall that three people, a pastor and two of his farm workers, were killed in the same community two weeks ago by suspected herders.

This is also the sixth attack the community has suffered this year.

In the latest attack, a barber called Monday was attacked with a machete and left for dead but he has been taken to an hospital where he is recovering from his wounds.

A source said, “It is yet another tragic moment for the people of Sobe community as suspected Fulani herdsmen invaded the community again on Tuesday.

“A barber called Monday and his family were attacked in their own house in the night.

“The herdsmen laid abush until he (Monday) came home and when they sighted him, they matcheted him and left him in the pool of his blood.

“The Invaders also kidnapped one of Monday’s children and stole other valuable.

“The victim was taken to the community health centre where he received treatment and in a stable condition. But the herders are yet to reach the family of the kidnapped boy.

“The herdsmen then entered some part of the community and started looking for vulnerable victims.

“We hereby call on the Nigerian Police Sobe Division and all other Forces to please come to our aid,” the source added.

The Edo State Police Command Public Relations Officer, SP Chidi Nwabuzor said that he was yet to get the details of the incident.