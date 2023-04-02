From Fred Itua, Abuja

Former governor of Enugu state, Senator Chimaroke Nnamani has again criticised the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi for allegedly introducing religious and ethnic politics in Nigeria.

Reviewing the activities of the just concluded elections, Nnamani stated that “Peter Obi deflowered the virgin innocence of political patriotism and nationalism in Nigeria.

“He fed our people with the sacred apple and Nigeria may never be the same again.”

The former governor who is the current Slsenator representing Enugu East, lamented, that “what was in whispers and Hush hush tones, Peter proclaimed loud in decibels in Cathedrals and Holy Sepulchers.”

He pointed out that “the Roman Catholic dominant politics Peter mastered and foisted on Anambra people when he was a Governor was a prelude to his nation wide campaigns.”

He alleged that “the Roman Catholic Family Trinity of Mary, Joseph and Jesus, was what Peter spread ecumenically across the Faith landscape as the Labour Party Symbol of Father, Mother and Child.”

He also stated that Obi’s religious war in garbs of Labour Party politics was nationalised and universalised for all Christian dominations amongst Nigerians home and abroad.

According to him, “Peter proselytised ‘do not vote for me because I am a Christian’ but, the code was clear and its subliminal assimilation final.”

He stated: “For his ethnic war, he spread across Igbo domiciled areas across Nigeria, specifically Markets and Shopping Malls. He picked out Christian minority areas for his campaigns in Northern and Central Nigeria. His Dual opium of Tribalism and Religious Bigotry have made National Landing to depart no more.”

An Enugu Catholic Priest, Ejike Mbaka of Adoration crusade has publicly apologised for the partisan role the church played during the elections.

Rev. Fr Mbaka said: “The world should hear me, I’m using my name as a reverend father, a prophet and a messenger of God to apologize on behalf of the whole men of God; pastors, priests and Bishops. I’m not worthy to apologize for Bishops but I’m apologizing, let the mercy of God descend because what we did within this political moment, a lot of indescribable political brouhaha and political jingoism and a lot of atrocities we manifested by burying the power of the sacrament beneath political forces, political huffs and vultures, and they want to “vulturise” the church.

“We turned the church into campaign centres, we turned the church into a place of politicking, we messed up the alter, we defiled the alter of the most high God.

“We offended God and we started teaching the people in church where to vote and how they will do it.

“Where they drew humans the church said it’s the father, the son and the holy spirit (the three trinity in one God). Lots of blunders that were made by taking the glory of God and giving it to mortals. I’m pleading for the mercy of God , I pray that God will forgive us for we have gotten it wrong this time.”