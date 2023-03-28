From Abel Leonard, Lafia

On Monday, Honourable Stella Oboshi, the PDP state women leader in Nasarawa state, led a peaceful protest against alleged election rigging in the state.

Recall that Daily Sun had reported that the Nasarawa state police command had on Sunday banned all form of protest in the state in line with the warning be the DSS.

The women are demanding that their candidate, Dr. Davimatic Ombugadu, be given his mandate, and have expressed their dissatisfaction with the outcome of the governorship and House of Assembly elections.

The protesters claim that the figures were manipulated, and the results were announced in a manner that suggests the governorship election was rigged.

Despite the ban on protests by the police, Oboshi has insisted that the group is law-abiding and has not caused any destruction or chaos during their demonstrations. She has urged her followers to remain peaceful and to respect the law.

Oboshi denies allegations that the protest is sponsored and insists that the women are protesting of their own free will and are not being paid to do so. The group has submitted their reasons for the protests to the REC officer, but have not received a response yet.

She Further said the women plan to hold a press conference soon to further address their concerns. The situation remains tense, and authorities are closely monitoring the situation to ensure that the protests do not escalate into violence.

Daily Sun reports that the protesters are determined to continue their peaceful demonstrations until their demands are met, and they have called on the relevant authorities to investigate the alleged election irregularities and take appropriate action.

Meanwhile the publicity secretary of the All Progressive Congress APC, Douglas Otaru had condemned the act and had asked aggrieved parties to seek redress in court.