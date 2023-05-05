From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has again warned politicians and those it described as “unscrupulous persons” plotting to disrupt the May 29 handover date to have a rethink or live to regret their actions.

It said the armed forces were ready and on red alert to confront any security breaches before, during and after the May 29 hand over date.

It also said the military in collaboration with the police and other security agencies were working round the clock to deal decisively with any potential threat inimical to the peaceful inauguration.

Director, Defence Media Operations (DMO), gave the warning while answering journalist questions at the biweekly briefing on military operations conducted across the country in the last two weeks.

While noting that elections has been concluded and a winner announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), he said there was no reasons why inauguration of President-elect, Bola Tinubu, would not take place as far as the military is concerned.

“As far as internal security is concerned, the police still remain the lead agency. The armed forces and other security operatives are only playing a supportive role. I will reiterate that we are on standby to make sure that nothing unwanted happens.

“The issue of threat to the security and stability of the country is addressed promptly. Elections have come and gone. For the presidential election, a winner has been announced. There is a transition committee in place comprising all members of the security agencies, ministries and agencies of government to make sure the event is held successfully and without a glitch.

“We don’t see reasons why there should be a problem during the activity. The inauguration will come and go and nothing will happen. We are not going to relent at ensuring there is peace and stability across the length and breath of the country.”

On the security situation in Southern Kaduna State where gunmen have continued to attack villagers almost on a daily basis, General Danmadami said the military was on top of the situation.

The DMO spokesman, who assured that the military was ready to protect innocent citizens, called on the public to report suspicious movements to the military as matter reported to the high command against any of its personnel will thoroughly be investigated.

He equally urged residents of the state to stop accusing the military from taking sides and desist from being sentimental on matters of security.

“Whether we like it or not, sentiment will always come up, particularly when things are not favorable to your disposition. As it is normal in the military, when such allegations are raised, a board of inquiry would be raised to investigate the allegations. And whatever the outcomes and recommendations, they will be made to those commanders and it would be done accordingly.”