…Says this is to avoid doomsday

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has again raised the alarm over the deteriorating health condition of its leader, Nnamdi Kanu, who is in the DSS detention.

The pro-Biafra group raised the fresh alarm yesterday in a statement signed by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, following the report they got from one of their lawyers who visited Kanu in detention last Thursday.

“We, therefore, again and again demand for his unconditional release per the order of courts so that he can get proper medical examination and treatment.

“The information we received yesterday, Thursday, 13th of April 2023, from one of our lawyers who visited Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is distressing. According to the report, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is physically exhausted and vomiting due to the torturous DSS solitary confinement.

“We should recall that Mazi Nnamdi Kanu has a medical condition that DSS has not been able to treat, yet they have refused him access to his personal doctors and specialists. The physical exhaustion of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is connected to his untreated medical condition and complications emanating from injuries he sustained from torture, lack of proper nutrition, and lack of medication in solitary confinement for almost two years. We are demanding his immediate and unconditional release to attend to his failing health,” IPOB demanded.

The group said that the international community, Nigerians, and friends of Biafra should recall that Kanu is being persecuted by the Federal Government even when there are no charges preferred against him.

“As it is today, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is being detained illegally while the Nigeria government is colluding with the Supreme Court of Nigeria to kill him through torture in DSS solitary confinement. It’s sad that the Supreme Court of Nigeria will criminally maintain silence while court orders are abused and Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s human right grossly violated.

“Today, we are calling and crying for the release of our leader. The government of Nigeria and all authorities therein are remaining adamant. We peacefully protested for the release of our leader, and murderous Nigeria security forces massacred our people in cold blood in Aba, Abia State.

“If anything bad happens to Mazi Nnamdi Kanu in DSS custody (Okike forbid), these peaceful approaches will become a ‘tit for tat.’ Everyone and every group that is involved will pay with their own blood irrespective of their location in the world.

“Those involved in torturing Mazi Nnamdi Kanu using the instrument of injustice and coercion will not break his resolve nor IPOB’s resolve to demand for Biafra independence, not now, not tomorrow, and not forever. The Nigeria government and her supporters should understand that Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is a living legend that Biafrans will not trade with anything in this world,” IPOB said.

The group, therefore, demanded the unconditionally release of Kanu as has been ordered by the courts so as to avoid, what it called doomsday, warning that “a stitch in time saves nine.”