From Scholastica Onyeka, Makurdi

Again, gunmen, suspected to be herdsmen militia, have killed three persons, in separate attacks on two communities in Guma Local Government Area, (LGA), of Benue state.

A local from the area, who didn’t want to be named, told our correspondent that several person have been killed in the attack which took place in Tse vambe in Mbagwa council ward and Tse Ortim Torough Mbanyiar community, all in Guma LGA, on Monday evening.

“Fulani herdsmen attack two places in my village yesterday evening. About three persons have been killed and my wife escaped narrowly, ” the local said.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, (PPRO), Benue state Command, SP Catherine Anene, said she does not have the report yet.

Speaking, the Security Secretary, Guma Local Government Council, Mr Christopher Waku, confirmed the attack saying three persons were killed in two communities in the Monday attack.

“One person was killed at Tse Vambe and two others were killed in Tse Iortim community making it three.”

Recall that the Benue state security council had, last week Friday, reported that there have been an intense influx of herdsmen and their cattle into Benue state.

Waku who alarmed that almost all parts of Guma LGA is under siege of herdsmen and their cattle said, “We have sited them everywhere, the whole Guma is almost being taken over. We have seen them in their number in Yogbo which is Mbayer/Yandev council ward, they are in Nyiev council ward beginning from Yelwata down to Ukohol, at Ortese and Hirnyam where people were killed last Friday.

“They are also in their number in Uvir and in Nzorov; the Governor’s council ward. In fact, in Nzorov, there are a lot of herdsmen there with their cattle same in Mbawa, Mbadwem, Mbabai and others.”

The security secretary said out of 10 council wards in Guma LGA, seven have been over ran by herdsmen and their cows.

While noting that the security agencies have been doing their best to curtail their herdsmen menace, Waku lamented that the herdsmen have continued to carry out gorilla attacks in Guma LGA, a situation he described as barbaric.

“They have been carrying out gorilla attacks on our people. Hit and run, this moment, they are here and another moment, they are in another place and this makes it difficult to trace.

He said considering the quantum of cows been herded around the communities, the people have not been able to plant anything on their farms in this farming season.

“If you go to farm now, they will just kill you. They are forcing people away from their homes and source of livelihood. This is not a land issue. Last week, the Catechist and his wife were in their house when the herdsmen came and killed them. If someone is sleeping in their house and you just come and kill them, that is a barbaric act,” he said

He urged the media to continue to escalate the issues of herdsmen menace in Benue to attract the attention of relevant authorities to put an end to it.