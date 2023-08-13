From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Barely few days after gunmen set ablaze the home of a traditional ruler in Orsu Ihiteukwa, Eze- elect, Ezekiel Nwokedi, the hoodlums, last Wednesday night, again, stormed the country home of the traditional ruler of Ndia Iche Arondizuogu community, in the Ideato North Local Government Area of Imo State, Eze Kanu Ikenolu, and razed his building and properties.

The development, sources from the area said, has caused panic in the community, as villagers, including the household of the monarch, fled into bushes.

Daily Sun gathered that, on arrival, the attackers threw explosives into the palatial building of the monarch, which led to the burning of the house, the properties in it, as well as vehicles parked at the compound.

The source further revealed that the hoodlums, who came in large numbers, destroyed virtually everything in and outside the compound.

The spokesperson for the police in the state, Henry Okoye, who confirmed the arson to Daily Sun, said “frantic investigating efforts are on top gear to arrest the arsonists and bring them to justice.”