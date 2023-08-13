.cars,properties worth millions destroyed

From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Barely few days gunmen set ablaze the home of a traditional ruler in Orsu Ihiteukwa,Eze- elect , Ezekiel Nwokedi the hoodlums on Wednesday night again stormed the country home of the traditional ruler of Ndia Iche Arondizuogu community in the Ideato North Local Government Area of Imo State, Eze Kanu Ikenolu and razed his building and properties.

The development according to sources from the area has caused panic in the community as villagers including the household of the monarch fled into bushes.

Our correspondent gathered that on arrival, the attackers threw explosives into the palatial building of the monarch which led to the burning of the house, the properties in it as well as vehicles parked at the compound.

The source further revealed that the hoodlums who came in large numbers destroyed virtually everything in and outside the compound.

The spokesperson for the police in the state Henry Okoye who confirmed the arson to our correspondent said “frantic investigating efforts are on top gear to arrest the arsonists and bring them to justice.”