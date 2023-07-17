From Scholastica Onyeka, Makurdi

There is pandemonium in Ushongo Local Government Area, LGA, of Benue State, as gunmen suspected to be bandits invaded two communities and killed six people.

Locals from the area told newsmen that the attackers stormed Igba-Ukyor and Tse Baka and killed many people Sunday night.

The source who didn’t want to be named said, the killing came hours after the villagers celebrated their victory at a friendly football match played early hours of Sunday, July 16, 2023.

Our source said the competition was organized by Chief of the village, Tyoor Iorhule, to bring unity and love among the people who have lived happily among themselves.

The football competition was between Itaner football club and Hitom-Obiam football club.

He said “The attackers came after the people have gone to rest for the night after their victory at the football match. They came at about 12am, each of them wielding and started shooting.

“Most of the villagers who ran into the bush last night for fear of their lives only returned this morning from their hiding.

The source said about 20 people were killed including members of his family, while some were still missing at the time of filing this report.

The source also said there was no security personnel on ground as villagers are left on their own.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, (PPRO), SP Catherine Anene did not pick calls made to her phone and didn’t also reply her messages.

Meanwhile, the Publicity Secretary of Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP), in the state, Bemgba Iortyom, who hails from Ushongo confirmed the incident.

Iortyom said “Information available to me indicate that unknown gunmen riding on Bajaj motorcycles stormed Igba-Ukyor settlement area of Daav, Ikóv Council Ward of Ushongo LGA at about 8pm yesterday, (Sunday ), and shot indiscriminately with automatic firearms killing five persons on the spot.

“They were said to have proceeded to a Tse Baka which is a nearby settlement and killed one person there.”

He said “information regarding their identity and motives are yet to be ascertained.”