From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Gunmen has abducted another Catholic priest,Rev Fr Mathias Opara on Friday along Ejemekwuru/Ogbaku road in Mbaitoli Local Government Area of Imo State.

Narrating how he was abducted, an eyewitness said that the priest was double crossed while driving back to Owerri, the state capital after a funeral rites of one of a father of his coleague at Izombe in Oguta council area of the State.

The victim the source further said was abducted alongside others he was with in a vehicle he boarded home.

According to the witness” Rev. Fr. Mathias Opara popularly known as Owu Ujo has just been kidnapped along Ejemekwuru/Ogbaku Road. He was kidnapped alongside others he was in the same vehicle with.

“The incident happened right before us. We were also coming back to Owerri from the funeral rites of the father of another Catholic priest at Izombe in the Oguta Local Government Area of Imo State.”

When contacted, the Director of Public Communications of the Owerri Catholic Archdiocese, Rev Fr Raymond Ogu confirmed the abduction of the priest.

recalled that just last week the Catholic priest in charge of Christ the King Catholic church at Ezinachi/Ugwuago in the Okigwe Local Government Area of the state, Jude Maduka, was abducted.

Also the the Catholic priest in charge of St Paul’s parish in Osu in the Isiala Mbano LGA, Rev Fr. Micheal Asomugha, was abducted.

The State police spokesperson, Henry Okoye said he was yet to be briefed on the incident.

Meanwhile, the archdiocesan Chancellor/ secretary of the diocese Reverend Fr. Patrick Mbah in a release on Friday has called for prayers for the safe return of the priest.